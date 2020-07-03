COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 27,000

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 626 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 27,110.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Giving a breakdown of the new cases, the agency said they were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, had the highest number of fresh infections for the day – 193 – and is followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 85 cases of the virus with Oyo State having 41 persons infected.

Other states which had new infections are: Edo – 38, Kwara – 34, Abia – 31, Ogun – 29, Ondo – 28, Rivers – 26, and Osun – 21.

The remaining states with new cases for the day are: Akwa Ibom – 18, Delta – 18, Enugu – 15, Kaduna – 13, Plateau – 11, Borno – 8, Bauchi – 7, Adamawa – 5, Gombe – 4 and Sokoto – 1

According to the specialist health agency, so far 10,801 from the virus as of July 2nd, 2020.people have been discharged after recovering from the virus, with 616 deaths reported.

