COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 12,000

Nigeria reached another grim milestone Saturday after the number of coronavirus cases in the country passed the 12,000 mark.

Exactly 100 days after it first recorded its first case on February 27, 2020, the country moved up to 12, 233 confirmed cases following 389 new infections.

This was disclosed in a tweet on Saturday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the specialist health agency, Lagos continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic, albeit with far fewer infections as only 66 people tested positive for the disease.

Nigeria’s commercial capital is closely followed by Abuja (50), Delta (32), Oyo (31), Borno (26), Rivers (24), Edo (23), Ebonyi (23), Anambra (17), Gombe (17).

The specialist health agency noted that 3826 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the death toll shot up to 342.

