COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 10,000

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 307 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 10,162.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to the specialist health agency, Lagos continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic here with the highest number of 188 cases.

Other states with high infections are the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (44), Ogun (19), Kaduna (14) and Oyo (12).

The NCDC noted that so far, 3,007 patients have been discharged after recovering from the illness, while 14 new deaths were added on Sunday, bringing the total fatalities to 287.

It tweeted:

“307 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-188

FCT-44

Ogun-19

Kaduna-14

Oyo-12

Bayelsa-9

Gombe-5

Kano-3

Delta-3

Imo-2

Rivers-2

Niger-2

Bauchi-2

Plateau-1

Kwara-1

“10162 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3007,/Deaths: 287

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

