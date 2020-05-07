COVID-19: Nigeria toll shoots past 3000; 103 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday announced 195 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 3,145.

Taking to its Twitter handle Wednesday night, the NCDC also said that five new patients have been confirmed dead to the virus in the country, bringing the total number of fatalities to 103.

Giving a breakdown of the new cases recorded in 13 states, the NCDC said Lagos – the epicentre – led with 82 infections while Kano had 30.

“82-Lagos, 30-Kano, 19-Zamfara, 18-Sokoto, 10-Borno, 9-FCT, 8-Oyo, 5-Kebbi, 5-Gombe, 4-Ogun, 3-Katsina, while one each in Kaduna and Adamawa States,” it wrote.

According the NCDC, Nigeria has 2504 Active Cases of COVID-19 and 534 Treated and Discharged in the country.

Over a quarter of a million people have died from coronavirus-related complications around the globe, with about 3.1 million infected.

