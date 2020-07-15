COVID-19: Nigeria toll rises to 33,616

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 463 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 33,616.

This was disclosed in a tweet Tuesday night by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the specialist health agency, the new infections were identified in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, led with 128 new infections.

Other states with new infections are Kwara – 92, Enugu – 39, Delta – 33, Edo – 29, Plateau – 28, Kaduna – 23, Oyo – 15 with Ogun and Osun each having 14 cases, Ondo-9 Rivers-9 Abia-8 Bayelsa-5 Ekiti-3 Borno-2.

Meanwhile, states with fewer cases include Abia – 8, Bayelsa – 5, Ekiti – 3 and Borno – 2.

NCDC however, noted that a total of 13,792 patients have recovered and been discharged, while the country’s death toll stands at 754.

