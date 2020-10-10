COVID-19: Nigeria toll reaches 59,992

Nigeria on Friday recorded 151 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 59,992.

This was confirmed in a tweet Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, the latest wave of infections swept across nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“151 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-71 Ogun-26 Kaduna-17 Osun-10 Oyo-8 FCT-6 Rivers-6 Plateau-5 Akwa Ibom-1 Ekiti-1”.

The health agency added that so far a total of 51,614 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll remains 1,113.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

