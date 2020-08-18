COVID-19: Nigeria toll reaches 49,485

Nigeria on Monday recorded 417 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 49,485.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Monday on its official Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State led with 207 infections, followed by Kaduna with 44 cases.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below…

“417 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-207 Kaduna-44 Ondo-38 Abia-28 Anambra-21 Plateau-20 Bauchi-13 Oyo-9 Ebonyi-9 Delta-7 Edo-7 Enugu-6 Niger-3 Gombe-2 Ogun-1 FCT-1 Kano-1”.

The specialist health agency added that so far, a total of 36,834 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the death toll has reached 977.

