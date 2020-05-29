COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 9,000

emmanuel

Nigeria recorded 182 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 8,915.

The recent increase in cases comes as the nation intensifies efforts to get back to some sort of normalcy after weeks of lockdown.

The new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter late Thursday.

According to the specialist agency, the cases were spread across 15 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 111 cases.

The agency noted that 2592 patients have been discharged after recovering from the dreaded disease while the number of fatalities now stands at 259.

