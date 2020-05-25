COVID-19; Nigeria toll nears 8000 after 313 new cases

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 313 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,839.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the cases were reported in 17 states.

According to the health agency, a total of 2,263 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease, while the death toll shot up to 226.

“On the 24th of May 2020, 313 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours,” the NCDC wrote.

“To date, 7839 cases have been confirmed, 2263 cases have been discharged and 226 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 313 new cases are reported from 17 states; 313 new cases of #COVID19; 148-Lagos, 36-FCT, 27-Rivers, 19-Edo, 13-Kano, 12-Ogun, 11-Ebonyi, 8-Nasarawa, 8-Delta, 7-Oyo, 6- Plateau, 5-Kaduna, 4-Kwara, 3-Akwa Ibom, 3-Bayelsa, 2-Niger, 1-Anambra.”

