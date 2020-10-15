COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 61,000

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 179 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 60,834.

This was disclosed in a tweet Wednesday night by the Nigeria centre for Disease Control (NCDC), noting that the new cases were recorded in 12 states and the FCT.

The health agency noted that Lagos led with 116 new cases, followed by Anambra with 20 and FCT that had nine cases.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“179 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-116 Anambra-20 FCT-9 Oyo-9 Rivers-9 Delta-3 Nasarawa-3 Edo-2 Kaduna-2 Ogun-2 Plateau-2 Ekiti-1 Osun-1”

The NCDC added that so far, a total of 52,143 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll stood at 1,116.

