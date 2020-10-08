COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 60,000

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 155 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 59,738.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in a late-night tweet Wednesday.

According to the NCDC, the latest wave of infection was spread across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

See a breakdown of the new cases below.

“155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-84 Rivers-31 Kaduna-12 Osun-10 FCT-7 Oyo-6 Ogun-3 Kwara-2”

The health agency added that so far, a total number of 51,403 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll remains 1,113.

