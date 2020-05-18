COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 6000; 182 deaths

Nigeria has recorded 338 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), as the total number of cases in the country nears 6000.

Taking to its official Twitter handle Sunday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that 177 new cases were recorded in Lagos, 64 in Kano State, 21 in the Federal Capital Territory 16 in Rivers, 14 in Plateau, 11 in Oyo and nine in Katsina State.

The agency further revealed that four cases each were recorded in Jigawa and Kaduna State, three in Bauchi and Borno State, two in Gombe, Delta and Akwa Ibom state and one each in Ondo, Kebbi and Sokoto State

As of Sunday, May 17, the NCDC stated that a total of 5959 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria.

1594 of those infected have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the number of fatalities shot up to 182.

According to John Hopkins University, no fewer than 4.4 million people have been infected with the virus across the globe, resulting in over 300,000 deaths.

