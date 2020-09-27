COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 59,000

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 136 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 58,198.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The health agency also noted that three more deaths had been added to the virus’ death toll within the past 24 hours.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“Lagos (41), Ogun (27), Rivers (19), Abia (10), Oyo (6), Plateau (6), Bauchi (5), Ondo (5), Ekiti (4), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ebonyi (2), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), Osun (1), and Yobe (1).”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 49,722 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, with the death toll now 1,106.

