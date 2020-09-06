COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 55,000

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 162 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 54,905.

This was announced in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos led yet again with 53 new infections, followed by Gombe with 21 cases.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“162 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-53 Gombe-21 Oyo-19 Delta-12 Ondo-11 Plateau-10 Ebonyi-9 FCT-6 Kwara-6 Kaduna-5 Rivers-3 Ogun-2 Anambra-2 Imo-2 Ekiti-1”.

Data from the health agency showed that so far a total of 42,922 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the death toll now stands at 1,054.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

