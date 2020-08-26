COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 53,000

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 252 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 52,800.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Plateau state led with 50 new cases, while Lagos, the spicentre of the pandemic in the country, recorded 26 fresh cases.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“252 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-50 Enugu-35 Rivers-27 Lagos-26 FCT-18 Kaduna-18 Ekiti-10 Kano-10 Taraba-9 Anambra-8 Edo-8 Oyo-8 Delta-7 Ogun-6 Abia-5 Bayelsa-5 Ebonyi-1 Osun-1”

The health agency added that so far, a total of 39,964 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the number of fatalities rose to 1,007.

