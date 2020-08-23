COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 52,000

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 601 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infection in the country to 51,905.

This was disclosed in a tweet Saturday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic, recorded 404 new cases, followed by the FCT with 37 cases.

See a breakdown of the infections across states below.

“601 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-404 FCT-37 Oyo-19 Ondo-14 Abia-13 Enugu-13 Kaduna-13 Edo-12 Kano-12 Kwara-11 Ebonyi-10 Nasarawa-7 Ogun-6 Osun-5 Delta-5 Niger-5 Plateau-4 Bayelsa-4 Katsina-3 Ekiti-2 Imo-2”

The health agency added that so far, a total of 38,767 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the number of fatalities shot up to 997.

