COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 51,000

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 476 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 50, 964.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country – led with 235 new cases followed by the FCT with 44.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“476 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-235 FCT-44 Kaduna-41 Borno-33 Plateau-28 Abia-13 Edo-13 Rivers-12 Imo-11 Oyo-10 Kano-9 Kwara-7 Enugu-5 Katsina-5 Gombe-4 Ogun-4 Nasarawa-1 Zamfara-1”

The specialist health agency added that so far, a total of 37,569 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has reached 992.

