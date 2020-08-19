COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 50,000

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 410 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 49,895.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, led with 210 new cases, followed by the FCT with 45 infections.

See a breakdown of the new infections across states below.

“410 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-210 FCT-45 Ondo-30 Plateau-21 Edo-19 Ogun-16 Oyo-13 Nasarawa-12 Bauchi-11 Enugu-10 Kwara-7 Kaduna-6 Anambra-4 Ebonyi-3 Abia-2 Rivers-1”

The specialist health agency added that so far, a total of 37,051 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the number of fatalities reached 981.

