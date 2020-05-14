COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 5000; 164 deaths

Nigeria has recorded 184 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing its total infections to 4,971.

This was confirmed in a tweet late Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, 51 new cases were found in Lagos, 23 in Jigawa, 16 in Bauchi, 14 in Kano, 10 in the FCT, and 10 in Rivers.

Kwara state reported nine new cases, Delta and Kaduna each had five new cases, Sokoto and Oyo had four cases; the trio of Kebbi, Nasarawa and Osun reported three new cases; Ondo recorded two new cases, while Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Plateau and Niger all reported once case each.

The agency said 1070 patients have been discharged after recovering from the flu-like infection, while the total number of fatalities shot up to 164.

