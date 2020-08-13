COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 48,000

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 453 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 47,743.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), stating that Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic, recorded the most cases with 113 infections.

See a breakdown of the infections across states below.

“453 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-113 FCT-72 Plateau-59 Enugu-55 Kaduna-38 Ondo-32 Osun-26 Ebonyi-20 Ogun-9 Delta-8 Borno-7 Akwa Ibom-6 Oyo-5 Bauchi-1 Kano-1 Ekiti-1”.

The NCDC also announced that so far 33,943 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the death toll remained 956.

