COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 47,000; Global toll hits 20 million

Nigeria on Monday recorded 290 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,867.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter handle late Monday.

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, led with 82 cases alongside Plateau State.

See a breakdown of the cases across states below.

“290 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-82 Plateau-82 Oyo-19 FCT-18 Edo-16 Kaduna-15 Enugu-9 Ogun-9 Kano-8 Kwara-8 Cross River-5 Ondo-5 Rivers-5 Ekiti-4 Imo-3 Borno-2”.

The NCDC added that so far a total of 33,346 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll hit 950.

Johns Hopkins University reports that the global toll from the pandemic on Monday reached 20 million, with over 735,000 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

