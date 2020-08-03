COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 44,000

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 304 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 43,841.

This was contained in the latest data for COVID-19 from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, the new cases of the virus were found in fourteen states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, tops the daily infections for Sunday with 81 new cases, followed by the FCT with 39 cases.

Other states with new cases include Abia – 31; Kaduna -24; Rivers – 23; Plateau – 16; Cross River -13; Ebonyi – 12 and Ondo -12.

Ekiti -11; Edo – 11; Benue – 10; Nasarawa – 10; Ogun – 6 and Gombe – 5, complete the country’s latest infections from the pandemic.

The NCDC added that so far a total of 20,308 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll now stands at 888.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

