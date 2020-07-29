COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 42,000

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 624 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 41,804.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic, led with 212 infections, followed by Oyo State with 69.

See a breakdown of the infections across states below.

“624 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-212 Oyo-69 Niger-49 Kano-37 Osun-37 FCT-35 Plateau-34 Gombe-33 Edo-28 Enugu-28 Ebonyi-17 Delta-10 Katsina-9 Ogun-8 Rivers-7 Ondo-5 Kaduna-4 Nasarawa-2”

The NCDC added that so far, a total of 18,764 patients have been discharged after ecovering from the virus while the death toll has reached 868.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

