COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 40,000

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 438 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infections on the country to 39,977.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Saturday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, had the most infections with 123, followed by Kaduna with 50.

See a breakdown of the new case below.

“438 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-123 Kaduna-50 Rivers-40 Edo-37 Adamawa-25 Oyo-20 Nasarawa-16 Osun-15 Enugu-15 FCT-14 Ekiti-13 Ondo-13 Ebonyi-11 Katsina-10 Abia-9 Delta-8 Kwara-4 Ogun-3 Cross River-3 Kano-3 Bauchi-3 Yobe-2 Sokoto-1 Niger-1”

The NCDC noted that so far, a total of 16,948 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the death toll has reached 856.

