COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 4000 after 386 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 386 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 3,912.

The announcement by the NCDC Friday night marks a grim milestone for the country as it is the highest number of new cases recorded in a day.

Taking to its verified Twitter handle, the NCDC said Lagos continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic with 176 new cases; 65 were reported in Kano, 31 in Katsina, 20 in the FCT, and 17 in Borno.

The agency also noted that 679 of the 3,912 cases have been successfully treated and discharged, while the total number of fatalities now stands at 117.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 271,780 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, with almost 4 million infections around the globe.

