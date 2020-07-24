COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 39,000

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 604 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing th total number of infections in the country to 38,948.

This was according to a tweet late Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The data from the NCDC further showed that the latest COVID-19 infections were reported in twenty states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with Lagos State, the country’s epicentre for the disease, having the highest number of infected people – 203.

A breakdown of the new cases of the pandemic in the country for the day showed they were distributed as thus: FCT – 79; Edo – 41; Osun – 35; Ogun – 24; Rivers – 22; Kaduna – 22; Akwa Ibom – 20; and Plateau – 18; Delta – 9; Ebonyi – 9; Imo – 8; Enugu – 5; and Kano – 5; Cross River – 5 Katsina – 4; Nasarawa – 3; Borno – 2; Ekiti – 2; and Bauchi – 1.

The specialist health agency also noted that so far, 16,061 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, with 833 deaths recorded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

