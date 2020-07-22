COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 38,000

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 576 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 37,801.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to the NCDC, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, led with 88 new cases, followed by Kwara State with 87.

See a breakdown of the cases below.

“576 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-88 Kwara-87 FCT-82 Plateau-62 Ondo-39 Enugu-28 Oyo-26 Taraba-24 Kaduna-20 Ebonyi-20 Edo-17 Cross River-16 Kano-14 Rivers-11 Ogun-10 Delta-9 Nasarawa-8 Osun-8 Katsina-3 Imo-2 Kebbi-1 Borno-1”

The specialist health agency added that so far, a total of 15,677 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has reached 805.

