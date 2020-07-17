COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 35,000

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 595 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infections in the country to 34,854.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country led with 156 new cases, followed by Ondo with 95 cases.

See a breakdown of the infections below.

Lagos-156 Ondo-95 Rivers-53 Abia-43 Oyo-38 Enugu-29 Edo-24 FCT-23 Kaduna-20 Akwa Ibom-17 Anambra-17 Osun-17 Ogun-14 Kano-13 Imo-11 Delta-6 Ekiti-5 Gombe-4 Plateau-4 Cross River-2 Adamawa-1 Bauchi-1 Jigawa-1 Yobe-1.

The NCDC noted that so far a total of 14,292 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has surged to 769.

