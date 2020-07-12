COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 32,000 after 664 new cases

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 664 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 31,987.

This was disclosed in a tweet Saturday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying Lagos State once again led with 244 new cases.

It wrote:

“On the 11th of July 2020, 664 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 31987 cases have been confirmed, 13103 cases have been discharged and 724 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 664 new cases are reported from 18 states; Lagos-224, FCT-105, Edo-85, Ondo-64, Kaduna-32, Imo-27, Osun-19, Plateau-17, Oyo-17, Ogun-17, Rivers-14, Delta-11, Adamawa-10, Enugu-7, Nassarawa-6, Gombe-3, Abia-3, Ekiti-3.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

