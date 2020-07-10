COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 31,000

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 499 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing total cases reported in the country to 30,748.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet late Thursday, saying the cases were recorded in 23 states and the FCT.

According to the NCDC, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, led with 157 new cases.

See a breakdown of the infections below.

Lagos-157

Edo-59

Ondo-56

Oyo-31

Akwa Ibom-22

Borno-21

Plateau-19

Kaduna-18

Katsina-18

Bayelsa-17

FCT-17

Delta-14

Kano-11

Rivers-10

Enugu-8

Ogun-6

Kwara-4

Imo-3

Nasarawa-2

Osun-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1

Niger-1

Yobe-1

The health agency added that so far a total of 12,546 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while 689 people have now died.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

