COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 31,000

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 499 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing total cases reported in the country to 30,748.
This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet late Thursday, saying the cases were recorded in 23 states and the FCT.
According to the NCDC, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, led with 157 new cases.
See a breakdown of the infections below.
Lagos-157
Edo-59
Ondo-56
Oyo-31
Akwa Ibom-22
Borno-21
Plateau-19
Kaduna-18
Katsina-18
Bayelsa-17
FCT-17
Delta-14
Kano-11
Rivers-10
Enugu-8
Ogun-6
Kwara-4
Imo-3
Nasarawa-2
Osun-2
Abia-1
Ekiti-1
Niger-1
Yobe-1
The health agency added that so far a total of 12,546 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while 689 people have now died.