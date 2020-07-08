COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 30,000

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 503 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,879.

This was disclosed in a tweet Tuesday night by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, saying Lagos which is the epicenter, leads with a total of 153 cases, followed by Ondo State with 76 confirmed cases.

Other states are Edo-54, FCT-41, Enugu-37, Rivers-30, Benue-24,Osun-20, Kaduna-15, Kwara-13, Abia-9, Borno-8, Plateau-6, Taraba-5, Ogun-3, Kano-3, Kebbi-2, Nasarawa-2, Bayelsa-1 and Gombe-1.

According to the specialist health agency, a total of 12,108 patients have been discharged so far having recovered from the virus, while the death toll has reached 669.

The NCDC report also revealed that 203 cases were discharged in the last 24 hours in 11 states— Edo, 87; FCT, 33; Lagos, 23; Rivers, 19; Akwa Ibom, 17; Ebonyi, 12; Kano, 5; Gombe, 3; Ondo, 2; Bauchi, 1 and Ogun, 1.

Also, 11 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in six states: Oyo -5, Rivers -2 Adamawa 1, Akwa Ibom 1, Bayelsa -1, and Gombe- 1.

John Hopkins University reports that almost 12 million people have come down with coronavirus around the globe, leading to about 540,000 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

