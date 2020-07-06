COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 29,000

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 544 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 28,711.

This was announced in a tweet late Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

The NCDC said that 199 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

“On the 5th of July 2020, 544 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 28711 cases have been confirmed, 11665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 544 new cases are reported from 19 states; Lagos-199 Ebonyi-65 Oyo-47 Ondo-46 Ogun-31 Edo-30 FCT-28 Katsina-25 Plateau-15 Bayelsa-11 Kaduna-10 Adamawa-10 Akwa Ibom-8 Gombe-7 Kano-4 Taraba-3 Rivers-2 Abia-2 Ekiti-1,” the NCDC said.

