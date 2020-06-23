COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 21,000 after 675 new cases

Nigeria on Monday reported 675 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,919.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the specialist health agency, Lagos state, the epicentre of the pandemic, recorded the highest number of new cases with 288 and Oyo was second with 76.

Other states with new cases include Rivers (56), Delta (31), Ebonyi (30), Gombe (28), Ondo (20), Kaduna (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (17), FCT (16), Edo (13), Abia (10), Nasarawa (9), Imo (9), Bayelsa (8), Borno (8), Katsina (8), Sokoto (3), Bauchi (3), and Plateau (2).

The NCDC also noted that so far, a total of 7,109 patients have been successfully treated and discharged while 525 have died as a result of the virus.

