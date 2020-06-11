COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 14,000 after 409 new cases

Nigeria has confirmed 409 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 13,873.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter handle Wednesday night, saying that 201 of the cases are in Lagos – the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Others are FCT – 85 Delta – 22 Edo- 16 Nasarawa- 14 Borno- 14 Kaduna- 14 Bauchi-10 Rivers-9 Enugu- 5 Kano- 5 Ogun- 4 Ondo- 4 Bayelsa- 2 Kebbi- 2 Plateau- 2.

Cross River remains the only state yet to record any case of the disease.

The specialist health agency noted that so far 4,351 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll reached 382.

