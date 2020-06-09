COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 13,000 after 315 new cases

Nigeria on Monday announced 315 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 12,801.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the specialist health agency, Lagos State recorded the highest number of infections for the day with 128 cases while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Rivers State had 34 and 32 cases respectively.

A further breakdown of the new cases showed that Edo State has 28 infections, Oyo (22), Kaduna (20), Gombe (13), Ogun (8) and Plateau (5).

Others are Delta (7), Kwara (7), Kano (5), Bauchi (4), and Katsina (2).

The NCDC noted that so far, 4040 persons have been discharged after fully recovering from the disease, while the number of fatalities has reached 361.

