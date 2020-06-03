COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 11,000

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total numbr of confirmed cases in the country to 10,809.

This was disclosed in a tweet Tuesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos – the epicentre of the pandemic here – reported the highest number with 142 new cases, followed by Oyo with 15 and the FCT with 13.

Other states with new cases include Kano with 12, Edo 11, Delta 10, Kaduna and Rivers each with nine, Borno eight, Jigawa four, Gombe and Plateau each with three and Osun and Bauchi each with one.

The NCDC stated that 3239 patients have so far been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the number of fatalities now stands at 314.

