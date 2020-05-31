COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 10,000 as cases surge

Nigeria announced a single day record 553 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 9,855.

The massive surge in infections was announced by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter late Saturday.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 14 states and the FCT, with Lagos – the epicentre of the pandemic in the country – accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 378 cases.

According to the NCDC, a total of 2856 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the number of fatalities has shot up to 273.

See a breakdown of the cases below.

553 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-378

FCT-52

Delta-23

Edo-22

Rivers-14

Ogun-13

Kaduna-12

Kano-9

Borno-7

Katsina-6

Jigawa-5

Oyo-5

Yobe-3

Plateau-3

Osun-1

9855 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 2856

Deaths: 273

