COVID-19: Nigeria toll jumps to 6401 after 226 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 226 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the country’s total number of confirmed infections in the country to 6,401.

This was stated late Tuesday by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), which said of the 226 new cases, 131 are in Lagos, 25 are in Ogun, while 15 are in Plateau state.

Other states that have recorded new cases include Edo with 11 cases, Kaduna with seven, Oyo with six, the FCT and Adamawa with five each, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Borno with four each, Nasarawa with three cases, Bauchi and Gombe with two each and one each in Enugu and Bayelsa states.

According to the agency, a total of 1,734 persons have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll now stands at 192.

Meanwhile, Lagos has remained the epicenter of the virus with a total of 2,755 cases and closely followed by Kano and the FCT with 842 and 427 cases respectively.