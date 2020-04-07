COVID-19: Nigeria toll jumps to 238 after 6 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 238.

In a tweet Monday night, the NCDC disclosed that both Kwara and Edo States recorded two cases respectively while Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) confirmed a case each.

The total number of deaths recorded so far now stands at five while the figure of those who have been discharged increased from 33 to 35.

This comes hours after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that two more people had recovered in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had noted that the latest success made the number of people that have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos to 31.

As it stands, a total of 120 cases have been discovered in Lagos while 48 infections were confirmed in Abuja.

Others are Osun – 20, Edo – 11, Oyo – nine, Bauchi – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Kaduna – five, Ogun – four, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – two, Benue – one, and Ondo – one.