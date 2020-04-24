COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 981 after 108 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Contro (NCDC) on Friday announced 108 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country as the pandemic continues to shoot up.

Taking to its Twitter handle Thursday night, the NCDC said the new development now brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 981.

Furthermore, the agency noted that three persons died from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities so far to 31.

The NCDC tweeted, “108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 78 in Lagos, 14 in FCT, five in Ogun, four in Gombe, three in Borno, two in Akwa Ibom, one in Kwara, and one in Plateau.

“As of 11:30 pm on the 23rd April, there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197; Deaths: 31.

“As of 11:30 pm on 23rd April, cases by state: Lagos -582, FCT-133, Kano-73, Ogun-29, Katsina -21, Osun -20, Oyo – 17, Edo – 17, Borno – 12, Kwara – 11, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kaduna – nine, Gombe – nine, Bauchi – eight, Delta – six, Ekiti – four, Ondo – three, Rivers – three, Jigawa – two, Enugu – two, Niger – two, Abia – two, Benue – one, Anambra – one, Sokoto – one, Adamawa – one, Plateau – one.”