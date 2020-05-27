COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 8334 after 276 new cases

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 276 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 8344.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on its official twitter handle, saying that as of May 26, 2020, 14 deaths were recorded in the country.

According to the health agency, 2385 patients have so far been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the number of fatalities shot up to 249.

No new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“276 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-161 Rivers-36 Edo-27 Kaduna-19 Nasarawa-10 Oyo-6 Kano-4 Delta-3 Ebonyi-3 Gombe-2 Ogun-1 Ondo-1 Borno-1 Abia-1 Bauchi-1

“8344 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

“Discharged: 2385 Deaths: 249”

John Hopkins University reports that over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus across the globe, leading to almost 350,000 deaths.

