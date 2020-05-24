COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 7526 after 265 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 265 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 7526.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Saturday.

According to the health agency, Lagos State continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic with 133 of the new cases recorded there.

Oyo comes in second with 34 cases, 28 in Edo, 22 in the FCT, six in Plateau, five in Kaduna, three each in Borno and Niger, and two each in Kwara, Bauchi, Anambra, and Enugu.

The NCDC said the number of deaths remained unchanged at 221 from Friday but the figures for successfully treated patients increased to 2,174.

