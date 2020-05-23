COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 7261 after 245 new cases

Nigeria on Friday recorded 245 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 7261.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying Lagos continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the country with 131 new infections.

According to the NCDC, 16 of the new cases came from Jigawa, 13 from Ogun, 12 from Borno and nine each from Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers and Ebonyi.

Other states with new cases include Kwara with seven, Katsina with five, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto with three each as well as Bauchi and Yobe with two each.

Anambra, Gombe, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, the FCT and Bayelsa, all recorded one new case each.

NCDC stated that the total number of recovered patients stands at 2,007, while the number of fatalities from the virus shot up to 221.

The health agency noted that no new state has reported a case of the dreaded disease.

