COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 70,669 after 474 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 474 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the country’s total to 70,669 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on its verified website late on Wednesday.

According to the NCDC, the latest infections were recorded from 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Our confirmed cases today include data reported from Kebbi and Adamawa over two weeks,” the NCDC stated.

The health agency said, however, that it had recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,182.

According to the NCDC, FCT, Lagos, Kebbi, Adamawa and Plateau recorded the highest number of the COVID-19 infections with 180, 134, 45, 26 and 16 cases, respectively.

The other states recorded the disease as follows: Enugu-14, Taraba-14, Gombe-12, Nasarawa-8, Yobe-8, Rivers-5, Ogun-5, Kwara-2, Ekiti-2, Sokoto-2 and Osun-1.

It said that till date, 70,669 cases had been confirmed and that 65,242 cases had been discharged, while 1,184 deaths had been recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.

