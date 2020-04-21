COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 665 after 38 new cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria has increased to 665 after 38 new infections were recorded on Monday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated this in a tweet Monday, saying the 38 new cases were recorded in Ekiti, Borno, Abia, Sokoto, Gombe, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC then announced that a new patient died from the infection, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 22.

It tweeted, “Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 23 in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two in Borno, two in Abia, one in FCT, one in Sokoto, and one in Ekiti

“As of 11:10 pm on the 20th April, there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188; Deaths: 22.

“Breakdown of cases by states: Lagos – 376, FCT-89, Kano-59, Osun-20, Oyo-16, Edo-15, Ogun-12, Kwara- nine, Katsina-12, Bauchi- seven, Kaduna- nine, Akwa Ibom- nine, Delta- four, Ekiti- four,

“Ondo- three, Enugu- two, Rivers- two, Niger- two, Benue- one, Anambra- one, Borno- three, Jigawa- two, Abia- two, Gombe – five, and Sokoto- one.”