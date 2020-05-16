COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 5445 after 288 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 288 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections to 5445 in the country.

According to the NCDC, 179 new cases were recorded in Lagos, while 20 new cases were confirmed in Kaduna. Katsina and Jigawa also got 15 new cases each.

There were 13 new cases in Borno, while eleven new cases were confirmed in Ogun State. Kano – the epicentre of the virus in the north – had eight new cases while Abuja got seven new cases.

Niger and Ekiti states confirmed four new cases each while Oyo, Delta, and Bauchi had three new cases each.

NCDC announced two new cases in Kwara State and also confirmed one case in Edo State.

According to the health agency, the total number of recoveries increased from 1,180 to 1320 while fatalities increased to 171.

