COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 52,548

Nigeria on Monday recorded 321 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 52,548.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, led with 98 new cases, followed by the FCT with 34.

See a breakdown of the new infections across states below.

“321 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-98 FCT-34 Kaduna-30 Nasarawa-25 Benue-21 Plateau-17 Rivers-15 Adamawa-11 Ogun-11 Enugu-9 Edo-8 Delta-7 Ekiti-7 Gombe-5 Ebonyi-4 Bayelsa-3 Kano-3 Ondo-3 Cross River-2 Imo-2 Kebbi-2 Niger-2 Abia-1 Bauchi-1”

The specialist health agency added that so far, a total of 39,257 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll climbed to 1004.

