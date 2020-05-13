COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 4787 after 146 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday announced 146 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This brings the total number of cases of the dreaded virus in Nigeria to 4787.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State continues to lead the infection rate across the country with 57 cases, followed by Kano with 27 and Kwara with 10 patients.

The agency also announced that 959 have so far been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the total number of fatalities has now reached 158.

See a breakdown of the infections across states below.

146 new cases of #COVID19;

57-Lagos

27-Kano

10-Kwara

9-Edo

8-Bauchi

7-Yobe

4-Kebbi

4-Oyo

3-Katsina

3-Niger

2-Plateau

2-Borno

2-Sokoto

2-Benue

1-Gombe

1-Enugu

1-Ebonyi

1-Ogun

1-FCT

1-Rivers

4787 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 959

Deaths: 158

