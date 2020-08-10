COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 46,577

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 437 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 46,577.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country led with 107 infections, followed by the FCT with 91 cases.

See a breakdown of the infections across states below.

“437 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-107 FCT-91 Plateau-81 Kaduna-32 Ogun-30 Kwara-24 Ebonyi-19 Ekiti-17 Oyo-8 Borno-6 Edo-6 Kano-4 Nasarawa-3 Osun-3 Taraba-3 Gombe-2 Bauchi-1”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 33,186 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, while the death toll climbed to 945.

