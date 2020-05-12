COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 4641 after 242 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night announced 242 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This now brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 4641.

In an update on its Twitter handle, the NCDC said 88 new cases were recorded in Lagos, 64 in Kano State, 49 in Katsina, 13 in Kaduna State, nine in Ogun State and six in Gombe State.

The agency further revealed that four cases were recorded in Adamawa State, three in the Federal Capital Territory, with one case each in Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Zamfara, Borno and Bauchi states.

So far, 902 patients discharged after recovering from the illness while the number of fatalities in the country has reached 150.

